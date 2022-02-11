Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 3,117 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52.

PLXS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 235,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

