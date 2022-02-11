Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NSP traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 199,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

