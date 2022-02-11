Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of INTA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

