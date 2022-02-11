Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $616,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

