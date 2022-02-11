Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

