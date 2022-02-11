International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $163.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

