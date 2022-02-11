International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

