InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 82.4% in January

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE IPVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 6,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,646. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

