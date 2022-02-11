Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

