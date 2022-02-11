Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($75.05) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($89.30) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.54) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.92).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,282 ($71.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($85.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,491.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,324.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

