Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Domino’s Pizza worth $314,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $438.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

