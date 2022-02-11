Invesco Ltd. Has $308.09 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.07% of AMETEK worth $308,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 247,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

