Invesco Ltd. Has $326.06 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.96% of Rockwell Automation worth $326,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

