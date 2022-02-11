Invesco Ltd. Has $375.25 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Barrick Gold worth $375,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,460,080 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $381,450,000 after buying an additional 363,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,178,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $291,648,000 after buying an additional 881,951 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.