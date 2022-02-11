Invesco Ltd. Purchases 40,973 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Stryker worth $359,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $255.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.13. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

