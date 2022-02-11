Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 9.45% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $345,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 157,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

