Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.