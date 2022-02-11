Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) is Bramshill Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,156,801 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust accounts for about 4.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 5.83% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $53,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $12.14 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.