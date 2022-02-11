Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IPU traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 599.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 613.74. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 664 ($8.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

