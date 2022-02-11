Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. 35,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 59,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $10,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $10,040,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $10,568,000.

