Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

