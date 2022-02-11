IoTeX 24 Hour Volume Hits $240.83 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $240.83 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00233286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.