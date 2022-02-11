iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $137.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.