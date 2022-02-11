Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%.

OTCMKTS:ISBA remained flat at $$25.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

ISBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.