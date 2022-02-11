iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

EFAV opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

