iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, an increase of 52,700.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYXF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.