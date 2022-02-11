iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,214 shares.The stock last traded at $53.36 and had previously closed at $53.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.