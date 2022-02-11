iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

IXG stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

