iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17. Approximately 1,798 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.56.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.
