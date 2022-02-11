iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 257,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,638,233 shares.The stock last traded at $26.64 and had previously closed at $27.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 856,991 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,364,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

