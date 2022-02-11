iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

