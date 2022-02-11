iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.75% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $511,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

