iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

