iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

