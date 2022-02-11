iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,605,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

