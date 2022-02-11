Islet Management LP Invests $11.83 Million in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.58% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

