Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.94% of Montrose Environmental Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MEG opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $80.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.