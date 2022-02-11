Islet Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Islet Management LP raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up 0.8% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Bill.com worth $36,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after buying an additional 536,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $259.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,107 shares of company stock worth $117,889,001. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

