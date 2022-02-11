Islet Management LP Sells 33,570 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Islet Management LP cut its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,570 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned about 0.17% of Procore Technologies worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $666,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,510 shares of company stock worth $10,719,363.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.