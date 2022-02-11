ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target Raised to GBX 475 at Berenberg Bank

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.34) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.48).

ITM stock opened at GBX 261.08 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 228.20 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.79). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.61.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

