ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of ITT traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $76.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ITT alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.