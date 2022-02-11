ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

ITT traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,049. ITT has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

