Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.61

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as high as C$11.53. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 1,135,242 shares changing hands.
IVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.
The firm has a market cap of C$14.01 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01.
About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
