Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.76. The company had a trading volume of 999,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $143.61 and a one year high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

