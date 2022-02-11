Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000.

BATS:DIVO opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

