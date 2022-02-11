Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $174.07 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.