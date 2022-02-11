Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average is $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.