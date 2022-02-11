Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 883 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

