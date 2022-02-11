Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $75.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

