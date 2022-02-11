James H. Roth Sells 4,661 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $955.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.93.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
