James H. Roth Sells 4,661 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $955.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

